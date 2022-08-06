After a gap of five years, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to grace the big screen with his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan who previously directed the 2017 film Secret Superstar, the movie has been the talk of the town ever since the makers dropped its trailer.

The film holds a lot of importance as it is the actor's labour of love and persistence which made him hold on to the journey of the film from acquiring the rights to finally presenting it in front of the audience.

For those who ain't aware, it took Aamir Khan 14 years to make this film. Recently, in an interaction, the superstar encapsulated his feelings and attachment to the film, and said, "Yes, it took a long time. To be exact 14 years in total but something around 8 to 9 years for acquiring the rights. So, I am a bit excited and nervous as we know we have made a good film so it increases the nervousness that people will like it or not".

Laal Singh Chaddha brings on screen the captivating journey of the main protagonist Laal from the age of 18 to 50. The Aamir Khan-starrer has been shot in multiple locations across the country.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Atul Kulkarni who has penned the Indian adaptation, revealed that it took him two years to get Aamir to read the script before they acquired the rights of the original film.

Featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and marking the debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11.