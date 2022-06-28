Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently extended help towards the CM relief fund of Assam. Currently, the state of Assam is going through one of the biggest crises this year due to devastating floods. Over 21 lakh people continued to remain in distress under the impact of the deluge.
Aamir Khan Extends Help To CM Relief Fund Amid Assam Flood Crisis; CM Himanta Biswas Sharma Thanks Him
In the wake of ravaging surges, several Indian philanthropists are coming ahead to lend help. With their homes and fields submerged, several families in Assam have no option but to inadvertently risk conflict with wildlife in an elephant corridor in Nellie's Khulahat Forest. Not only are the people without shelters, but there is a scarcity of water and hunger. The catastrophe has gotten bigger than ever and the residents are going to fall into a financial dilemma.
Taking to his social media, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswas Sarma, shared a gratitude note dedicated to the star. He wrote " Eminent Bollywood actor Amir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of ₹25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity."
Have a look.
Workwise, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya.
