Aamir Khan Hits Back At Criticism Over Mona Singh Playing His Mom In Laal Singh Chaddha

When the trailer of Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha dropped online, there was a section of audience who criticised the casting of Mona Singh as Aamir Khan's character Laal Singh Chaddha's mother since the actress in real life is younger than the Bollywood superstar.

In a recent group interaction with the media, Aamir hit back at the naysayers and appreciated Mona's ability to portray an older character on screen.

Questioning why an actor's age is a matter of discussion, it's the beauty of an actor to not play his/her age.

The superstar told reporters, "I want to ask you a question that as an actor, as a creative person, if I'm looking 103, which I'm supposed to, why is my age inappropriate to play the role? Just because I am 57. What is the logic? Age specific kya hota hai actor ke liye? Actor ka toh yeh kamaal hota hai ke woh kuch bhi age ka ho aur kuch bhi age lage. (What is age-specific for an actor? An actor can play characters who are not their age and that is the beauty of it)."

Advertisement Advertisement

The actor said that he feels that it's the brilliance of Mona Singh's craft that she can play the role of a mother so well despite being 40. He also stated that questioning her for the age difference between her and her on-screen character is a disrespect to her as an artist.

Aamir said that one is snaching away Mona's good work by all such talks which is wrong. He further added that he would have been very disturbed if he was in her place.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film written by Atul Kulkarni is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 Award-winning Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. Also co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya, the film is slated to hit the big screens on August 11.