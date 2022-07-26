Aamir Khan On Laal Singh Chaddha Averting Clash With KGF: Chapter 2: We Got Saved

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's much anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha was initially scheduled to lock horns with Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 on April 14 this year. However, the clash got averted as the clash got postponed as the post-production work on the film was incomplete.

At a recent special event for Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad, Aamir Khan talked about how the delay in post-production of Laal Singh Chaddha turned out to be a blessing in disguise for his movie.

The 3 Idiots actor told reporters, "I remember when KGF: Chapter 2 was about to release, there was a lot of excitement among the Hindi audience, amongst my own friends. Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF: Chapter 2.

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 upon its release, set the box office on fire and emerged as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema this year. With an opening of more than R 53 Crore, the action entertainer smashed many records. The lifetime collection of this Prasanth Neel-directorial is Rs 434.70 Crore.

Further, at the same event, Aamir also said that the success of pan India films is heartening. He said that films like KGF Chapter: 2, Pushpa, Baahubali and RRR have won the hearts of the audience across the country. Khan added that it is wonderful to see cinema coming out of one state of India successfully giving joy and entertainment to the entire country and called it a 'celebration' for everyone.

Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 cult classic, Forrest Gump. Aamir's film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chatanya. The Advait Chandan-directorial is slated to lock horns with Aamir Khan-Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan on August 11.