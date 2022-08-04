Here's some good news for Aamir Khan fans! The Bollywood superstar has been invited for a special talk at the Annual International Summit Vista, which will be held at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B).
Aamir Khan Returns To IIM Bangalore After 3 Idiots For A Special Talk At Annual International Summit Vista
In his interaction with the students at the summit, the Dangal star will be talking about 'Facets of Management In Films and Life'. With many blockbuster movies to his credit, Aamir is one of the most bankable stars in the Hindi film industry.
One of the reasons why he is a credible speaker on this topic is because most of his movies have underlined important management lessons such as 'Leadership' in Lagaan & 'Team Building' in Dangal.
Besides Aamir Khan, other acclaimed names like filmmaker Advait Chandan, actress Mona Singh, actor Naga Chaitanya, Peyush Bansal CEO and Co-founder of Lenskart, Anil Agrawal Chairman of Vedanta, and Punit Renjen Global CEO, Deloitte will also be a part of this special talk.
Interestingly, this isn't the first time when Aamir Khan would be making his presence felt at IIM Bangalore. The superstar had shot and stayed at the management institute's campus during the shoot of Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 blockbuster film, 3 Idiots, which also featured R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The social comedy was appreciated for his storyline which highlighted the pressure youngsters face while chasing their careers. 3 Idiots was a money-spinner and broke records at the box office.
Speaking about Aamir Khan, the superstar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Oscar Award-winning Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is slated to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022.
- Netizens Pull Kareena Kapoor Khan's Leg As She Calls Laal Singh Chaddha 'An Elitist Kind Of Classist Film'
- Kareena Kapoor Says She Gave A Screen Test For The First Time For Laal Singh Chaddha; 'I Was Like...'
- Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Naked Photoshoot; 'It Was Quite Bold Of Him'
- Aamir Khan Admits He Is Stressed About Laal Singh Chaddha; 'Agar Film Logon Ko Pasand Nahin Aayi...'
- Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Recalls Sara Ali Khan Hiding Behind Her Mum Amrita Singh At K3G Trials
- Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 5 Highlights: Aamir And Kareena Light Up The Show With Their Fun Camaraderie
- Aamir Khan Reacts To Audience Drawing Similarities Between His Acting In PK & Laal Singh Chaddha
- Forrest Gump Official Handle Announces Laal Singh Chaddha's Release Date; See Post
- Aamir Khan Opens Up On Bollywood Films Failing At The Theatres; 'If We Want To Cater To A Mass Audience...'
- Koffee With Karan Season 7 Teaser: Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor Promise A Rib-Tickling Episode
- Aamir Khan Hits Back At Criticism Over Mona Singh Playing His Mom In Laal Singh Chaddha
- Kareena Kapoor Khan On Controversies Around Laal Singh Chaddha Release: Good Films Will Surpass Anything