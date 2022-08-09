Aamir Khan Reveals How He Convinced Shah Rukh Khan For A Special Appearance In Laal Singh Chaddha

In an interview with a journalist Alexandra, Aamir said, "Shah Rukh is a friend. I told him that 'I needed someone who can represent what Elvis Presley represented in America. I need the biggest iconic star of India, which is why I am coming to you. He was really sweet and he said, 'yes'."

As Aamir Khan gears up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor opens up about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the film. Yes, you read it right! In his recent tete-a-tete with a journalist, Aamir Khan confirmed Shah Rukh's special appearance in the film and said that it was really sweet of him to say yes to his request.

Earlier, during the promotions of the film, Aamir's co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan had also confirmed Shah Rukh's cameo in the film.

In an interview with News18, when Kareena was asked if the rumours about Shah Rukh & Salman Khan's cameos in the film are true, she replied, "I don't know about Salman but I think Shah Rukh is there but not Salman".

Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is a Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Apart from Kareena and Aamir, the film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. While Mona will portray the role of Aamir's mother, Naga will be seen as Aamir's friend in the film. Kareena on the other hand, will play Aamir's love interest.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022.