Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan-directorial is an official adaptation of Tom Hank's Hollywood cult classic, Forrest Gump which released in 1994.

While fans are excited to watch the Bollywood actor don a Sikh avatar for the first time, the actor had an interesting story to share about the film's casting in his recent group interaction with reporters.

The Ghajini star revealed that his son Junaid had also given a screen test for Laal Singh Chaddha, adding that he was blown away after watching his test video.

Aamir said, "As soon as I saw the test video, I was blown away. I knew mera chance gaya (I thought my chance has gone). That innocence of Laal that we were planning to get was out there while I would have to act it out. The innocence on his face was Laal Singh and I would have had to work incredibly hard to get there. I don't have that innocence anymore and he did that naturally. "

The actor told reporters that Junaid was simply outstanding and that he felt his son was the right guy to play the lead. Khan said that his confidence was shaken after watching Junaid's performance. He explained, "Junaid became Laal as he played him. Some actors are skilful, they know their art and perform really well. While the others become the characters they play. Junaid became one."

Aamir said that he had grown his beard for six months for the role, but since they were planning to cast his son, he shaved it off.

He further revealed that Junaid's test clip was shown to around 100 people including Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. off. However, Atul Kulkarni, the scriptwriter of Laal Singh Chaddha, and producer Aditya Chopra were keen that Aamir should do the film.

Explaining the reason behind the same, the superstar said, "According to them, The story of Forrest Gump isn't that solid. It's an episodic movie which requires a star. A new actor can't pull this off. I finally bought their reasoning. Sometimes you may be really good but the time is not right. So when the discussions came back around, I started to grow my beard again."

Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in leading roles, Laal Singh Chaddha marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. The film is slated to release on August 11.