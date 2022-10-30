Aamir Khan’s Mother Zeenat Suffered Heart Attack; Immediately Rushed To Mumbai Hospital

As we celebrate Diwali, we offer prayers to deities so that we and our families can be blessed with peace, wealth, and health. But sometimes, an event occurs on the auspicious day when where the festive mood comes to a halt and the house is filled with a tense atmosphere. Dangal star Aamir Khan faced one such event when his mother Zeenat had a massive heart attack on Diwali.

Aamir Khan was celebrating Diwali with his family in his Panchagani residence. In the middle of the celebrations, his mother Zeenat suffered a massive heart attack. As per TOI, Aamir didn't waste time and flew her to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai and hasn't left her side since then. As per the latest reports, Zeenat responded quite well to the treatment and is now recovering nicely.

Owing to the gravity of the situation, Aamir and his family made sure that the news doesn't come out in public until Zeenat's health was stabilized. The decision was taken so that the family deals with her recovery with the least amount of interference and speculation. Now, Zeenat is well on her way to recovery and everything is looking hunky-dory.

Aamir expressed great regret in not being able to spend enough time with his family when he appeared in Koffee With Karan. He then emphasized the importance of family and stated that he now takes extra effort to spend time with his mother and kids. Thanks to that, he could do the needful at the right time, ensuring his mother's long and healthy life.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor. He will be next seen in Revathi's Salaam Venky in a cameo role.