In a career spanning over three decades, Aamir Khan has been a part of many blockbuster films and continues to remain one of the biggest superstars that we have in the country. So, what keeps the actor still going?

Well, Aamir himself revealed the secret behind this when he recently graced a panel discussion on 'Facets Of Management In Films And Life' at the Annual International Summit Vista held at IIM Bangalore.

In a panel discussion moderated by Professor Vasanthi Srinavasan, one of the members from the audience asked Aamir about his glorious three decade long career. To which, Aamir said that it's the insecurity and fear in him that someone might not like work that drives him.

The Bollywood star said, "Fear, I am saying loosely, is a negative term and we shouldn't feel that fear is propelling us. But it (fear) has its own uses. I'm very concerned about the work I do and that people who watch my work should like it. That insecurity and fear in me that someone might not like my work actually drives me."

Aamir admitted that he doesn't want anyone to see his weak moment as an actor as he believes everyone has 'weaknesses'. However according to him, it's this weak moment when everyone does their best and show a better side of themselves.

I don't want anyone to see a weaker moment of mine as an actor. We all have weaknesses. I have mine. It is that moment when all of us do our best. It's the desire to do better and show a better side of yourself.

Speaking about how he has managed to stay relevant all over these years, Aamir explained, "I am 57 years old but in my head, I am still 18! However, I am constantly working to stay relevant to young people. That's why I do films for children often because when a five-year-old loves your film, he/she remains loyal to you for the next 15 years. Every generation is connecting with you. That keeps me relevant to a younger audience."

With regards to films, Aamir Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official adaptation of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.