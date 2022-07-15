Aamir Khan Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s 4th Song ‘Tur Kalleyan’ Out Now!

The most awaited song 'Tur Kalleyan' from the film Laal Singh Chadda is out now! The music of this musical euphoria has been given by Pritam and its motivational lyrics were jotted down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The vocals for this ecstatic number are given by Arijit Singh, Shadab, and Altamash.

'Tur Kalleyan' is a beautiful song that embodies the spirit of Laal Singh Chaddha. The song focuses on the idea of looking for silver linings and a better future. The song describes the journey of Laal Singh Chaddha to loving himself.

While the song is released in audio format, it is said that the team of the film traveled to several different places to shoot the song. The song was the longest sequence shot in the film. Aamir Khan, who was enduring knee pain before the shoot of 'Tur Kalleyan', shot this sequence in the same condition.

'Tur Kalleyan' is the 4th song from the film Laal Singh Chaddha. Just like the three songs 'Kahani', 'Main Ki Karaan?' and 'Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi', the makers have released the songs without the video, giving the lyricists, composers, musicians, and technicians the center stage.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August 2022.