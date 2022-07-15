The most awaited song 'Tur Kalleyan' from the film Laal Singh Chadda is out now! The music of this musical euphoria has been given by Pritam and its motivational lyrics were jotted down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The vocals for this ecstatic number are given by Arijit Singh, Shadab, and Altamash.
Aamir Khan Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s 4th Song ‘Tur Kalleyan’ Out Now!
'Tur Kalleyan' is a beautiful song that embodies the spirit of Laal Singh Chaddha. The song focuses on the idea of looking for silver linings and a better future. The song describes the journey of Laal Singh Chaddha to loving himself.
While the song is released in audio format, it is said that the team of the film traveled to several different places to shoot the song. The song was the longest sequence shot in the film. Aamir Khan, who was enduring knee pain before the shoot of 'Tur Kalleyan', shot this sequence in the same condition.
'Tur Kalleyan' is the 4th song from the film Laal Singh Chaddha. Just like the three songs 'Kahani', 'Main Ki Karaan?' and 'Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi', the makers have released the songs without the video, giving the lyricists, composers, musicians, and technicians the center stage.
'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August 2022.
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aamir Khan And Mary Kom Will Appear In The 1st Episode As Celebrity Guests
- Laal Singh Chaddha OTT Release Date & Time Details
- Karan Johar Says He Cannot Bring Shah Rukh, Salman & Aamir Khan On His Show; 'People Are Waiting To Attack...'
- Sargun Mehta On Aamir Khan's Punjabi Accent In Laal Singh Chaddha: He Could Have Done Better But...
- Aamir Khan Recalls His First Heartbreak; 'I Was Very Heartbroken & The Tricky Part Is That She Doesn't Know'
- Aamir Khan Extends Help To CM Relief Fund Amid Assam Flood Crisis; CM Himanta Biswas Sharma Thanks Him
- Raksha Bandhan Trailer Has Netizens Rooting For Akshay Kumar; Should Aamir Khan Be Worried?
- Dalip Tahil On Playing Aamir Khan's Dad In Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: Heard The Prologue & Agreed To Do The Film
- Aamir Khan Celebrates Lagaan 21st Anniversary, Reunites With Ashutosh Gowariker And All Co-Stars
- Aamir Khan Celebrates His Mother’s Birthday In The Sweetest Way Possible
- Sonali Bendre Regrets Not Learning From Aamir Khan During Sarfarosh; Says 'I Wasn't Mature Enough'
- Laal Singh Chaddha Composer Tanuj Tiku: Over 150 People Were Involved In Making The Film's Score