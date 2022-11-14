Aamir Khan Steps Down From Playing The Lead In Champions Remake; Decided To Spend Time With Family
Many times actors and other people, for that matter, get so engrossed in their work that they don't even realize when their life passed by. By the time they realised it, their parents grew older, their children grew up and every relative, be it a sibling, offspring, or spouse, is busy with their own lives and doesn't have time for them. However, Aamir Khan decided against it. After Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor decided to take a break from work and enjoy the smaller things in life. As such, he turned down the lead role in the remake of the superhit 2018 Spanish film, Champions.
There were speculations everywhere that Aamir Khan will be working on the remake of the 2018 Spanish hit Champions as soon as his Laal Singh Chaddha is released. However, in a recent event, he announced that he won't be acting in the remake. Instead, he expressed his desire to produce the film.
Aamir recently attended an event organized by his childhood friend in New Delhi. There, when asked about his plans regarding the movie, he said, "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. So after Laal Singh Chaddha, I was supposed to do Champions remake. It's a wonderful script, it's a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film but I feel I want to take a break. I want to be with my family, I want to be with my mom and my kids. I feel I have been working for 35 years and have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel this is not fair to the people who are close to me. It is not fair to me in so many ways. I plan to take this time off to experienced life in a different way."
However, Aamir didn't completely walk away from the project. He expressed his desire to work on the remake and said, "I will be producing Champions because I really believe in the film. I think it is a great story. I will be approaching other actors now to see which of them would like to do a role that I was hoping to do."
Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which was a remake of the evergreen Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. Aamir was cast opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya played pivotal roles in the film.
