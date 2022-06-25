The prestigious IIFA 2022 Awards which was recently held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, was a star-studded affair and saw the presence of some of the biggest names from the Hindi Film. One was the celebrities who performed at the award function was Abhishek Bachchan.

Before the telecast of IIFA 2022 Awards on Colors, a promo is going viral on social media in which Abhishek is seen dancing on the stage at the audience, while his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya are seen cheering for him from the sidelines.

The video features Abhishek grooving to the song 'Macha Macha Re' from Dasvi. We see Aishwarya exclaiming, "You rocked it, baby!" while grooving along to the song with her daughter Aaradhya. At one point, we see Abhishek walking towards them and the trio dancing together. Later, host Maniesh Paul is seen asking Aaradhya to share her thoughts on her father's act. To this, she replies, "It was very, very, very, very, very, very, very good," and the crowd breaks into a cheer.

Have a look at the video.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got hitched in a private ceremony at the Bachchan family home in Juhu, Mumbai on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2007. Aaradhya is often seen accompanying them at various events. Recently, she and Abhishek joined Aishwarya at the Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking about work, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Tushar Jalota's Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Aishwarya Rai on the other hand, will be making her comeback after a short sabbatical with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan.