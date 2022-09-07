Earlier this week, it was announced that Kartik Aaryan will be joining hands with director Anurag Basu for the much-anticipated film Aashiqui 3. As soon as this news broke on the internet, fans started speculating as to who would be roped in to play Kartik's love interest in this romantic drama.
Aashiqui 3 Makers Clarify Rumours Of Jennifer Winget Starring Opposite Kartik Aaryan
One name who garnered a lot of attention was that of popular TV actress Jennifer Winget. Rumours started brewing that the Beyhadh star has been cast opposite Kartik.
Amid these casting speculations, the spokesperson of producer Bhushan Kumar's T-Series who is bankrolling Aashiqui 3, rubbished these reports and clarified that they are yet to finalise the female lead opposite Kartik.
The statement read, "There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. The search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing. We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie. Much like the audience, we are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead of the film and would love to share it with the fans as early as possible."
Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular actresses on Indian television. She has many successful TV soaps like Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah to her credit. She was recently seen in the ALT Balaji web series Code M Season 2.
Jennifer worked as a child artist in Bollywood films like Akele Hum Akele Tum, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, to name a few. She also starred in Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2003 film Kuch Na Kaho before she landed her big break on television with Ekta Kapoor's show Kaarthika.
On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan recently delivered one of Bollywood's highest grossing film of 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides Aashiqui 3, he has an interesting lineup of movies which include Shehzada, Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Captain India and Kabir Khan's next.
- Jennifer Winget Reveals She Cut Off From People Post Divorce With Karan Singh Grover; Says She Was Lost
- Jennifer Winget To Star In A Bollywood Film Opposite Kartik Aaryan?
- Jennifer Winget Talks About Time When Her Film Didn't Work; She's Hopeful People Will Work With TV Actors
- Jennifer Winget Opens Up About The Challenges She Faced While Playing An Army Major In Code M Season 2
- Jennifer Winget On Separation With Karan Singh Grover: I Was Totally Lost; Work Helped Me To Come Out Of It
- Code M Season 2 Trailer: Jennifer Winget Returns To Investigate Vigilante Organisation
- Erica Fernandes, Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod & Other Actresses Who Rocked TV In 2021
- Beyhadh's Kavita Ghai Talks About Her Bond With Jennifer Winget; Says She Sees Her Daughter In Jenny
- Jennifer Winget Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'Corona Came A-Knocking & Caught Me Off-Guard'
- Erica Fernandes, Nia Sharma To Shehnaaz Gill & Jennifer Winget, Here Are Top 20 Most Desirable Women On TV
- Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: Fans Wish The Beyhadh Star On Her Birthday; Actress Thanks Them For Their Love
- Jennifer Winget Looks Ravishing In White Swimsuit; Sehban Azim Reacts