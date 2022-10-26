Superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma turned 32 today (October 26). On this occasion, the actor surprised his fans and followers with an intense teaser of his upcoming film AS04. This will be Aayush's fourth film. The teaser shows Aayush Sharma in a never seen before a swag and style. The ideal mix of entertainment and Aayush's stylish action sequences creates a stir around the film.

The teaser starts with a dapper Aayush tugging at the guitar strings when a group of armed men attack him and ask about his identity. To this, he smiles and says, "Pehchaan ki toh dikkat hai." (It is a problem of identity). Up next, he is seen firing guns and doing some action-packed sequences.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Aayush wrote, "Birthday par kuch Action Thrill toh banta hai Aap sabka pyaar hi hai meri pehchaan, Thank you all for your wishes Presenting my 4th #AS04 (sic)." Check out his post here

Aayush, while speaking about the teaser, said, "'AS04' is a very exciting project and especially launching it on my birthday feels like the best birthday gift. The genre of the film is new for me and I'm having a blast working on it. I play a very interesting character with a very distinct look, style and personality, and I am excited for the audience to witness this new avatar of me."

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy LoveYatri. He then went on to star with his brother-in-law Salman Khan in Antim. He had earlier announced his third untitled film, which is touted as an action-adventure, followed by AS04, a thriller film which is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri and produced by KK Radhamohan.