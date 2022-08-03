Ever since his debut with Imtiaz Ali's Socha Na Tha in 2015, Abhay Deol is known for his unconventional choice of films. Over the years, the actor has delivered impressive performance in movies like Manorama Six Feet Under, Dev D and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! among others.

Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor looked back his journey and talked about how he had to struggle to present his identity and his personality as he hails from the illustrious family of the Deols.

Speaking about the pressure that comes with a famous surname, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor admitted, "Because I come from a family and have a last name, they (Deol family) they have an image. When I started, I was fighting to present my identity and my personality, but the makers were coming back to me and saying, 'You have a family that has an image, why don't you just take advantage of that'."

He said that he wanted to embrace his individuality in an industry where it's a norm to be "packaged and presented by what your father or your family have created for you." Deol told the publication that he got the tag of being 'different' simply because he was trying to make space for himself and stick to his individuality and authenticity in an environment which is so much about packaging and selling.

Abhay revealed that it irked him when he was told to make movies for the audience and not for himself. He said that he found it extremely patronising when he was told that he doesn't have to like it as long as the audience likes it.

The Raanjhanaa actor further said that he had to sacrifice the big game of money and fame to do what he wants to in the film business.

Workwise, Abhay Deol was recently seen in the Lionsgate Play original film, Jungle Cry.