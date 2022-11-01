Abhishek Bachchan Shares UNSEEN Pic Of Wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Her Birthday & It’s Priceless

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been all over the news today and rightfully so. After all, it's her 49th birthday today. The diva, who enjoys a massive fan following across the world, has been inundated with best wishes and love from friends and fans. Needless to say, Aishwarya has been overwhelmed by the love coming her way. Amid this, Abhishek Bachchan's special wish for Aishwarya has been grabbing all the attention as he shared an unseen picture on his ladylove's big day.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Bunty Aur Babli posted a monochromatic pic of Aishwarya wherein she was dressed in a simple saree with checkered blouse. She was sporting a no make up look and was trying to tie a gajra in her hair. Her simplicity did leave us in awe. In the caption, Abhishek wished the blue-eyed beauty love and peace. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success" along with a heart emoticon. Several celebs were seen sending love to Aishwarya in the comment section. Soon to be mommy Bipasha Basu also commented, "Happy birthday @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. Pretty woman".

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's post for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aishwarya has been making the headlines for Mani Ratnam's much awaited historical action drama film Ponniyin Selvan 1. She was seen playing the role of Nandini/Mandakini Devi in the movie which also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal. The actress has been all praises for the ace filmmaker and said, "Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country. I've had the honour, privilege and joy of working with him right at the beginning of my career and several times later. It's an easy yes to work with that kind of cinematic brilliance". Aishwarya will be collaborating again with Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan 2.