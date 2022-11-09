Abhishek Bachchan Swears By This Career Advice Given To Him By Shah Rukh Khan

Abhishek Bachchan worked with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Johar's directorial Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Farah Khan's ensemble film Happy New Year. Off screen too, the two stars share a good equation with each other.

Recently, in a chat with a news agency, Abhishek Bachchan shared the career advice he received from Shah Rukh Khan that he highly swears by.

On being asked if he is waiting for any new 'special' role or any specific character that he is keen to pursue. In response, Bachchan Jr. said that he is very bad at this and focuses on whatever he is doing currently rather than what he can. He shared that in the initial years of his career, Shah Rukh Khan explained this concept to him in the most precise manner.

Abhishek told ANI, "In the very initial years of my career Shah Rukh Khan ji explained this concept to me in the most precise manner. In fact, one day as both of us were having a conversation and I popped out the same question to him stating 'You've done amazing work, which one is your favourite and what all roles would you like to do', addressing the same, Shah Rukh replied, 'Whatever work and roles I'm doing right now! Always remember you're an actor. Ask yourself and introspect, if whatever you are doing right now is not your favourite, then why are you even doing it? Don't focus on what is going to happen in future. Just focus on your present and give your 100% to it'.

He further added, "Since then I added this piece of advice to my life cart and I highly swear by this career advice."

Workwise, Abhishek Bachchan's latest web series Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The psychological thriller also features Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher.

On the film front, Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7 and R Balki's Ghoomer. There's a strong buzz that the actor has been approached to star alongside Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Bobby Deol, and Ritesh Deshmukh in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5.