Ranveer Singh recently made headlines after he posed nude in a Paper magazine photoshoot that paid tribute to 70s pop icon Burt Reynolds. Many netizens and celebs have come out in support of the Bollywood star and have lauded the actor for his bold move.
Action Sought Against Ranveer Singh Over His Controversial Naked Photoshoot; Application Filed With Police
However, Singh was also trolled by a section of people for posing naked in front of the camera. Now, a person associated with an NGO in Mumbai has sought action against the actor.
According to a PTI report, an application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR). The application was submitted by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) against the Bollywood actor for "hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media, an official said.
The complainant is of the opinion that Ranveer has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs. The official further revealed that the complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The complaint was submitted at the Chembur police station as the complainant is also based in the east Mumbai suburb. "We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official said.
(With PTI Inputs)
