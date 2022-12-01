Actor Ridham Jataniya Comes Together With Muskan Bamne For A Lovely Music Video, Tera Zikr. Teaser Out!!!

Recently, they shared the poster for the same via their Instagram which made the netizens go crazy! And now they've shared the teaser, which is out-of-the-world amazing.

The cool breeze of the winter also brings the warmth of love. While the season has finally rolled in, a new music video, too, has made its announcement! Guess what? RJ Production has finally dropped the teaser of their brand-new music video, Tera Zikr. And this is going to be love-worthy.

Through the teaser, we can guess that Tera Zikr is a beautiful love story with a roller coaster of emotions. We see heartbreak as well as romance. So, it would be thrilling to discover the entire story! The music video features Anupama fame actress Muskan Bamne and youth sensation Ridham Jataniya. Aren't you excited to see these famous television faces together?

Tera Zikr is helmed by Aman Kureshi and produced by RJ Production under the music label MJ Music Label. The video is in the melodious voice of Altamash Faridi, and the music is by Sunil Devbanshi. The heart-touching lyrics are penned by Shree Sindhu. If you haven't seen the teaser yet, go watch it now!!!

Tera Zikr will be released on December 4, and we are super excited about it! We wish the entire team all the very best and hope that this music video is a chartbuster.