Actor Siddhanth Kapoor Summoned By Karnataka Police In Connection With Drug Consumption Case

Shraddha Kapoor's actor-brother Siddhanth Kapoor has reportedly been summoned by the Karnataka Police in connection with a drug consumption case. According to reports, cops have asked the actor to appear before the investigation officer within seven days.

For the unversed, Shakti Kapoor's actor-son Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested along with four others after police raided a five-star hotel in Bengaluru, where a party was underway on the night of June 12. His medical test confirmed that the actor had consumed cocaine and ganja.

However, on the other hand, Siddhanth Kapoor claimed that someone spiked his drink while he was DJing. He also stated that another person gave him a cigarette, and was unaware of the fact that he had consumed drugs.

If reports are to be believed, the cops have planned to show Siddhanth the CCTV footage from the premises and would ask him to identify the persons who allegedly gave him the drink and cigarette. The Karnataka police officers have already retrieved data from Siddhanth's mobile and needed clarifications on some of the conversations that happened through the same.

More details are awaited.