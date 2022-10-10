The teaser of Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's ambitious film Adipurush which was unveiled a few days ago, drew sharp criticism for its poor VFX and inauthentic representation of sacred texts.

When the first sneak-peek of the magnum opus dropped online, a section of netizens even felt that Saif Ali Khan's character Lankesh (Ravana) looked more like a character from the Mughal era. A few even compared it with Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

In a recent interview with News18, director Om Raut reacted to these comparisons. He also added that he was expecting a positive response to the teaser.

The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "In order to make him intimidating, there is a certain visual, a certain image that comes to mind, which we tried to capture through our imagination. But definitely, that has got nothing to do with any Khiljis of the world, Nadir Shahs of the world, Genghis Khans of the world, Babars of the world. Not at all remotely is there a connection between them. So in today's times, people perceive Alauddin Khilji as a villain. So it is very understandable, when they look at Ravana, the greatest villain of all time, they might see glimpses of Khilji, they might see glimpses of Kans also, they might see glimpses of Duryodhan also, they might see glimpses of Genghis Khan also."

Raut said that the main goal for him is to present this film to the younger generation of the audience who has grown up watching Marvel movies and other Hollywood blockbusters.

Speaking about Adipurush, the film boosts of a stellar ensemble cast which includes Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on January 12, 2023.