Adipurush: Om Raut Pushes Release Date Of Prabhas-Saif Starrer To June 2023; Here's Why!

It's official! Om Raut's much anticipated film Adipurush headined by Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon has got a new release date. The upcoming big-budget 3D film will now be releasing on June 16, 2023 instead of January 12, 2023.

Director Om Raut took to his Twitter handle to make this official statement. Explaining the reason behind the decision, he said that the makers want to give a 'complete visual' experience to viewers, and hence need more time on this magnum opus.

The statement read, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Sri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going."

Advertisement

Have a look at his tweet

Touted to be one of the most expensive films ever made, the teaser of Adipurush received immense backlash for its poor VFX quality. Many were disappointed and felt that it appeared to be a kids' animated show. The first sneak-peek even led to several memes and jokes on social media.

Later, Om Raut opened up about the criticism on the film's visuals and said, "I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium-the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can't bring it down to a mobile phone. That's an environment I can't control. Given a choice, I'd never put it on YouTube but that's the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience."

Since then, there were various rumours floating in the media that the release date of Adipurush has been pushed ahead. Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana which celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

Previously in an interview, Raut had said, "The idea is to recreate Ramayana on celluloid. I don't want anyone to misunderstand that we have changed it. It is to translate from books to celluloid. So this is not a film for us. This is a representation of our bhakti, shraddha (devotion and faith) and what we stand for."

Adipurush is Om Raut's second directorial outing after Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.