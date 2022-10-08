Ever since the teaser of Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush dropped online, the controversies surrounding this Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan just refuse to die down. In the latest turn of events, a plea has been filed in a New Delhi Court seeking a stay on the release of the film, stated a report in PTI.

The plea has been filed by advocate Raj Gaurav against producer Bhushan Kumar and director and co-producer Om Raut. In his complaint, Gaurav alleged that the defendants had manipulated the basics of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

"The defendants have hurt the religious, cultural, historical and civilizational sentiments of the plaintiff and other Hindus by depiction of Hindu gods Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in a very unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser or promotional video of their upcoming movie Adipurush," the plea read.

The applicant alleged that while the traditional picture of Lord Ram was that of a serene and calm person, who believed in forgiveness, the makers in their promotional video have showed him as "atrocious, revengeful and angry". He also objected to Prabhas' character wearing a leather strap and modern footwear made of leather.

In his plea, Gaurav further alleged that Lord Hanuman was depicted in an "atrocious manner", wearing leather straps all over his body and his appearance was against the description in the religious verse of Hanuman Chalisa.

The plea stated that the character of Ravan, a staunch Brahman, was "awfully cheap and appalling", while the vanar sena was shown as a "whoop of chimpanzees."

"That prima facie the teaser or promo of the movie is so atrocious wicked and diabolical that it along with the pursuant movie which is to be released on January 12, 2023, should be outrightly banned in its present form in the interest of religious feelings, sentiments and aspirations of Hindus of India and elsewhere," the plea said.

The plea urged the court to grant ex parte and ad interim stay of the movie in its present form along with a permanent injunction restraining the defendants from depicting Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman as shown in the promotional video (teaser). Further, it also sought directions mandating the defendants to remove the promotional video of Adipurush from all social media platforms.

The matter has been listed for hearing on Monday (October 10, 2022) before senior civil judge Abhishek Kumar of Tees Hazari court.

Upon its release, the teaser of Adipurush was heavily criticised for its poor VFX. Speaking about the epic film, it features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.