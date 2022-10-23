Adipurush: Prabhas Reveals His Character From Om Raut Directorial On His Birthday; See Pic
Prabhas has been one of the most talked about actors in Bollywood. Post the stupendous success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise, the handsome hunk became a household name and has been enjoying a massive fan following. And now, Prabhas has been creating a massive buzz for his upcoming movie Adipurush. Helmed by Om Raut, the movie is a mythological drama and also features Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. And now, Adipurush is once again making the headlines as Prabhas has finally unveiled his character from the Om Raut directorial.
This happened on Prabhas 43rd birthday today. As the Baahubali: The Conclusion actor was inundated with best wishes from friends and fans, he treated the audience with a new poster of Adipurush. In the poster, Prabhas was sporting a long hair look with moustaches and was seen holding a bow and arrows. He had an intense expression on his face and was being followed by his vaanar sena. In the caption, Prabhas introduced his character as, "Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram".
Check out Prabhas' post for Adipurush here:
Meanwhile, Om Raut has been excited to work with Prabhas and said that the Baahubali actor was his first choice for Adipurush. "I always had Prabhas in my mind when I was writing Raghav's character - it became so compelling for me. If it was not him, I would have not made the film," Om had told Variety. Adipurush is slated to hit the screens on January 12 next year and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas is also working on Nag Ashwin's Project K with Deepika Padukone.
