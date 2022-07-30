A few weeks ago, singer-composer Adnan Sami had left his fans concerned when he abruptly deleted all his Instagram posts and posted a cryptic note that read, 'Alvida.' While some speculated that he might not be in the right frame of mind, a few feared if he was planning to take any drastic step. Later, it dawned upon them that the singer had actually shared a creative for his upcoming song titled 'Alvida.'

In a recent chat with ETimes, Adnan finally put all speculations to rest by revealing the reason behind deleting his Instagram posts.

He told the tabloid, "Call it clever or stupid, but the idea to remove all my social media posts came from my recent transformation. You see, the pandemic forced all of us to rethink our priorities and as I was sitting at home, I made up my mind on how I would make use of the time I had on hand. I decided I would return to making music. Over the years, I've had to take many breaks from music for several personal reasons and most of the time I've been distracted by certain situations. This decision of change wasn't just from my physical transformation, but a mental transformation, too."

The singer said that he rechristened himself as Adnan 2.0 on Instagram as he wanted to focus on creating melodious music. He explained that the idea of archiving his posts was fueled by this process of change as he thought that it would be a good idea to unclutter on social media.

Adnan said that he shared a one-word post that said, 'ALVIDA' as he thought of it was a clever way of bidding adieu to the past and looking forward to the new future. However little did he know that this moment of cleverness or absolute naivety would invite such a stark reaction from social media users.

He addressed concerns from fans who believed that he would hurt himself and explained that if had intended to take any drastic step, he wouldn't have had a stylistic logo designed where each letter of the word alvida fades in on the screen.

"If I had to kill myself I would not spend time making the announcement aesthetic and cinematic," the singer told the tabloid.

Speaking about the reactions he received on that post, Sami said that when people expressed their concern for his well being and texted him about his music, life and career, all those things were like a reaffirmation for all the love and adulation he had received all over the years.

However, the singer also shared that his posts invited its share of trolls as well and added, "There were plenty of people cheering me on to my 'supposed' end. A few even commented, 'Arre! Ye abhi tak mara nahi!' I am sorry to have disappointed those people."