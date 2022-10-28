Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Turns 6: When Ranbir Kapoor Admitted Being Shy While Romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ranbir Kapoor has been one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Post his debut with the 2007 release Saawariya, Ranbir has successfully carved a niche for himself as a versatile actor. In his career so far, the actor has given us several hit movies like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Barfi, Rockstar, etc. However, his 2016 release Ae Dil Hail Mushkil made headlines after he was paired with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Karan Johar directorial made heads turn with Ranbir and Aishwarya's sizzling intimate scenes. They certainly made a hit pair.

So, as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clocked 6 years of release today, did you know Ranbir used to shiver while shooting intimate scenes with the former beauty queen? He had made this revelation during one of his interviews and said that he was very shy while romancing Aishwarya. Ranbir stated, "Sharam aati thi, mere haath shiver hote the. Kabhi kabhi main unke gaal ko touch karne mein jijhakta tha. (I would feel shy and my hands would shiver. I would hesitate to touch her cheeks) Phir unhone bola, 'Listen what's wrong with you? We're acting, do it properly.' Phir maine socha, kabhi aisa mauka milega nahi, so maine bhi mauke pe chauka maar diya. (I thought I'll never get this chance again, so I seized the opportunity)".

Although the interview garnered some criticism over Ranbir's choice of words, the actor later clarified that he didn't intend to disrespect the actress. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor asserted, "Aishwarya is such a superb actor and also a family friend. She's one of India's most talented and respected women. I will be forever grateful to her for her contribution to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I could not have disrespected her like that!".

As of now, Ranbir Kapoor is working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will mark Ranbir's first collaboration with Rashmika and will also star Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. Besides, he will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled project with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is expected to hit the screens in March next year.