After Aryan Khan's Rejection, Karan Johar Planning To Launch Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan In Films?

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the 1998 hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and has come a long way in his career. Currently, he is counted among the most influential personalities in Bollywood.

Besides directing several successful films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among others, he's also the owner of Dharma Productions.

Over the years, Karan is being trolled on social media for several reasons but launching star kids top the list of people hating him.

In the last decade, he launched many star kids including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor among others. Also, he's confirmed to produce the debut film of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Amid all this, several recent reports suggested that he was very interested in launching Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan as an actor and even approached him with a few big offers. However, Aryan rejected KJo's film offers as he's not interested in acting.

Now, the latest buzz suggests that Karan is now planning to launch Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan in films. Yes, you read that right!

Reportedly, Ibrahim has been roped in to star in Dharma Productions' upcoming project to be helmed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani. It is being said that the film will go on floors as early as 2023.

However, an official announcement is still awaited.

For the unversed, Kayoze had made his acting debut with Karan Johar's 2012 hit Student Of The Year. However, he failed to make a mark in acting and is now set to try his hands in direction.

Coming back to Ibrahim, he'll not be the first Pataudi from his generation to enter showbiz. Back in 2018, his elder sister Sara Ali Khan made a successful acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and has been hustling to prove her mettle since then.

Interestingly, before entering Bollywood as an actor, Ibrahim worked with KJo as an Assistant Director on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is slated to hit the theatres next year.

Keep watching this space for more updates!