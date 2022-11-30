‘Idhar Bhi Akshay Ka Role Le Gaya’ Fans Say As Kartik Reportedly Bags Awara Paagal Deewana 2 After Hera Pheri

Kartik Aaryan, who entered Bollywood with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, has come a long way in his career. While most of the leading stars are currently going through a rough patch, 2022 proved to be the best year for Kartik as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke several box office records.

Ever since the record-breaking success of the horror comedy, many top filmmakers are chasing the actor for their projects. Recently, several reports suggested that Akshay Kumar has rejected the offer to star in Hera Pheri 3 and the makers have replaced him with Kartik Aaryan.

Taking to social media, Paresh Rawal confirmed the development leaving Akshay's fans sad. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Hera Pheri 3 will be the second film in which Kartik is replacing the Khiladi star.

Looks like, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star isn't yet done with replacing Akshay as he's rumoured to have bagged another sequel to the superstar's hit film. Well, we're talking about Akshay's 2002 hit Awara Paagal Deewana which also starred Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, and Johnny Lever among others.

As per the ongoing buzz on social media, Kartik is likely to step into Akshay's shoes in Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and he might be joined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal in the film. Yes, you read that right!

Reportedly, producer Firoz Nadiadwala is keen to sign Kartik, Vicky, and Ayushmann for the film. But, nothing is yet confirmed. When word of this potential development spread, people took to social media to comment on how swiftly Kartik is becoming every producer's top option to replace Akshay in comedy movies.

According to a section of social media users, Ayushmann and Vicky shouldn't play second fiddle to Kartik at the current stage of their careers. Reacting to it, a Reddit user wrote, "Idar bhi Akshay Kumar ka role le gya kartik, but on a serious note films like awara pagal deewana won't work in today's time."

Another user commented, "Arey yaar, kahin yeh Akshay kumar na ban jaye itne saare filmein karke."

A third comment read, "So is it a 3hero movie cause I cant imagine Vicky & Ayushmann agreeing to play second leads to Kartik. Although I love the 3boys & I wish this works out but as with equal parts for all."

Here are the reactions:

While there's no official announcement regarding the casting of Awara Paagal Deewana 2, we would love to see Kartik, Ayushmann, and Vicky teaming up for the comedy film.

What do you think? Tell us your views in the comments section below.