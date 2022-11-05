After Hrithik & Ranveer, Even ‘KGF’ Star Yash Refused To Star In Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra 2’?
After a wait of several years, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva was released in September this year and turned out to be a box-office hit.
Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film received a mixed response with people praising the VFX and performances. On the other hand, the dialogues were called cringy.
After its success, the makers are all set to go ahead with its second part titled Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev. It'll revolve around the story of Shiva's (Ranbir Kapoor) parents Dev and Amrita.
Ever since its announcement, several big names like Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh are rumoured to be in talks to play Dev in Brahmastra 2. However, the latest buzz suggests that both actors have refused to take up the role. Yes, you read that right!
Reportedly, Ranveer wasn't too kicked to enter the franchise while Hrithik cited date issues for not accepting the role.
Interestingly, the makers also reached out to KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash for the part. According to the ongoing buzz, even Yash rejected the role after two rounds of meeting with Karan and Ayan.
Reportedly, the actor rejected Brahmastra 2 as he wasn't too keen to be a part of a franchise that belongs to someone else. According to him, the film wasn't an ideal follow-up to KGF: Chapter 2 and that's why he chose to refuse the offer.
However, the Brahmastra 2 team has a clear aim of roping in a South superstar for Dev's role as it'll give the much-hyped film a pan-India appeal. They are currently busy shortlisting several interesting names from the South industry to star opposite Deepika Padukone in the second installment.
Now, it'll be interesting to see who'll finally play Dev in Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev.
For the unversed, Brahmastra is a part of Ayan's cinematic universe named Astraverse and fans are super excited about the sequel. The first part also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in important roles and some of them might be seen reprising their roles in the second installment.
The movie, which draws its inspiration from stories in Hindu mythology, follows Shiva, an orphan who learns that he is an astra, a weapon of enormous energy.
- Karan Johar Denied Approaching KGF Star Yash To Play Lead In Brahmastra Part 2: Dev
- KGF Star Yash Offered Brahmastra 2 & Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Karna? Read DEETS Here!
- Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi Day 1 Box Office Collection Prediction- Deets Inside!
- Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi Is All Set For A Grand Release On October 28; Here Are Some Facts!
- Yash Wishes Puneet Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi Breaks All KGF Records; Asks Fans To Pay Fitting Tribute
- Yash And Lewis Hamilton Pose Together For A Picture, Internet Goes Into A Tizzy
- Yash Initiated The Idea Of Bringing SIIMA Awards To Bengaluru, Actor Opens Avenues For Other Awards As Well
- SIIMA Awards 2022 Winners List: Allu Arjun, Pushpa, Puneeth Rajkumar, Pooja Hegde Win Big!
- KGF 2 Telugu And Kannada TRPs Out; Yash Starrer Falls Short Of Estimates
- Independence Day 2022: Allu Arjun, Yash, Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh & Others Wish Fans
- Raksha Bandhan 2022: Ananya Panday, Yash & Others Celebrate Rakhi & Drop Wishes For Fans
- Aamir Khan On Laal Singh Chaddha Averting Clash With KGF: Chapter 2: We Got Saved