After Hrithik & Ranveer, Even ‘KGF’ Star Yash Refused To Star In Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra 2’?

After a wait of several years, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva was released in September this year and turned out to be a box-office hit.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film received a mixed response with people praising the VFX and performances. On the other hand, the dialogues were called cringy.

After its success, the makers are all set to go ahead with its second part titled Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev. It'll revolve around the story of Shiva's (Ranbir Kapoor) parents Dev and Amrita.

Ever since its announcement, several big names like Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh are rumoured to be in talks to play Dev in Brahmastra 2. However, the latest buzz suggests that both actors have refused to take up the role. Yes, you read that right!

Reportedly, Ranveer wasn't too kicked to enter the franchise while Hrithik cited date issues for not accepting the role.

Interestingly, the makers also reached out to KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash for the part. According to the ongoing buzz, even Yash rejected the role after two rounds of meeting with Karan and Ayan.

Reportedly, the actor rejected Brahmastra 2 as he wasn't too keen to be a part of a franchise that belongs to someone else. According to him, the film wasn't an ideal follow-up to KGF: Chapter 2 and that's why he chose to refuse the offer.

However, the Brahmastra 2 team has a clear aim of roping in a South superstar for Dev's role as it'll give the much-hyped film a pan-India appeal. They are currently busy shortlisting several interesting names from the South industry to star opposite Deepika Padukone in the second installment.

Now, it'll be interesting to see who'll finally play Dev in Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev.

For the unversed, Brahmastra is a part of Ayan's cinematic universe named Astraverse and fans are super excited about the sequel. The first part also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in important roles and some of them might be seen reprising their roles in the second installment.

The movie, which draws its inspiration from stories in Hindu mythology, follows Shiva, an orphan who learns that he is an astra, a weapon of enormous energy.