After Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Atlee To Team Up With Salman Khan For A Film?

Ever since Atlee made his directorial debut in the Tamil Film Industry with Nayanthara's Raja Rani in 2013, he has delivered blockbuster comercial entertainers like Theri, Mersel and Bigil.

After his three continuous collaborations with Thalapathy Vijay, Atlee is now foraying into Bollywood with his upcoming directorial Jawan which stars none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The teaser of this action entertainer which was dropped a few months ago, presented King Khan in a never-seen before avatar and raised up the curiosity levels of fans.

But even before Shah Rukh Khan-Nayathara starrer Jawan hits the big screens, it looks like the Tamil filmmaker has already grabbed the attention of another Bollywood superstar who is keen to join hands with him.

According to a report in India Glitz, Salman Khan is quite impressed with Atlee's filmography and wishes to work with him for an upcoming project. One hears that the Bigil director is eager to direct Salman in a film and that this duo is currently in talks for this movie.

If everything goes well between them, the actor-director duo might team up for this family entertainer which will reportedly take off once Atlee wraps up the shooting of his upcoming Tamil film featuring Thalapathy Vijay as the main lead.

Previously, Salman Khan had given a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's upcoming outing Jawan by sharing the teaser of the film on his social media handle. He had captioned it as, "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk."

Speaking about Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar has some promising projects in the pipeline. To begin with, he will be reuniting with Katrina Kaif for Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 which reportedly stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. The film which is currently under post-production, is scheduled to release on Diwali 2023.

Next, he has his upcoming film production Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan helmed by Farhad Samji, where he is teaming up with Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh. The family entertainer marks the Bollywood debut of actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Besides these two movies, Salman will also be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's espionage thriller Pathaan.

Currently, the Bollywood superstar is hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16.