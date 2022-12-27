Tunisha Sharma's shocking death is currently courting headlines all over the media. Amid this, another shocking news has come to light about a Chattisgarh-based influencer named Leena Nagwanshi. According to reports, Leena committed suicide by hanging herself in her home. The 22-year-old social media creator has not left any suicide notes behind. As a result, the post-mortem report by police can only determine the details of the case.
After Tunisha Sharma, Influencer Leena Nagwanshi Dies By Suicide; 22-Year-Old Found Hanging In Her Home
As per reports, Leena Nagwanshi allegedly committed suicide in her home in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. As soon as the incident came to light around 1 pm, the police immediately rushed to the spot. However, by the time they reached the place, Leena's family had already brought her body down from the gallows.
According to latestly, the incident took place at Kelo Bihar Colony in Raigarh and the Chakradhar Nagar police have taken the body into their custody. Her body was then sent to the district hospital for postmortem and the cause of her death will only be confirmed once the autopsy report comes in. In the meantime, the police are conducting an investigation into the case.
For the unversed, Leena Nagwanshi was a popular 22-year-old social media star from Raigarh. She was a third-year B.Com student, who became popular on Instagram and reportedly had about 10,000 followers on the platform.
