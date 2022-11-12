‘Her Face Is Spoiled Like Katrina’: Aishwarya Rai Getting Trolled For ‘Ruining’ Her Face Is A New Low

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who entered Bollywood with the 1997 release Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, has come a long way in the film industry.

In a career spanning over two decades, the former Miss World delivered several successful films including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Josh, Mohabbatein, Devdas, Dhoom 2, Guru, Jodha Akbar, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among others.

With her strong performances and huge fan following, she established herself among the most loved female stars of all time. Most recently, she played a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam's pan-India film Ponniyin Selvan-I which turned out to be a huge success and broke several records.

However, lately, a section of social media users are accusing her of looking 'different'. People are targeting her for allegedly using botox.

Most recently, the Bollywood diva along with Abhishek Bachchan attended the 20th wedding anniversary bash of Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl. Her pictures are currently doing the rounds on the internet and she's looking absolutely stunning in them. Take a look at the pictures here.

However, haters attacked her and started strolling her looks. According to them, Aishwarya has 'ruined' her face. Some even compared her to Katrina Kaif. For the unversed, even Katrina is being accused of allegedly undergoing cosmetic procedures.

Reacting to Aishwarya's pictures, an Instagram user wrote, "She must have done something with her face.... She used to have a pretttttiestttttt face in the world."

Another social media user commented, "Her beautiful face is spoiled like katrina, both of them have gone for some face procedure."

A third comment stated, "Khoobsurti ek din chali hi jati hai." Here are some reactions:

Well, we totally condemn trolling and Aishwarya being attacked for her look is a new low. While haters are going crazy discussing everything from her face, nose, lips, and her cheeks, we think that she's aging gracefully and will always be a stunner.

Funnily, the same people would bash Aishwarya or any other actress if they ever decide to flaunt wrinkles and fine lines. In short, it's simply pathetic. Don't you agree? Share your views in the comments section below.

On the career front, Aishwarya is yet to announce her next project after Ponniyin Selvan-I.