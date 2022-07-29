Recently, a couple of pictures of Nysa chilling with Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in Amsterdam landed on social media, and netizens started guessing if she is a part of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Bawaal.

Blame it on her family roots or the paparazzi, but Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is pretty popular among movie-buffs even before her Bollywood debut. With the emergence of social media, it's pretty easy for star kids to be in the limelight since a very young age. Now, this might be a positive thing for some and negative for others.

In a recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Nysa's actress-mom Kajol was asked about her daughter's Bollywood plans, she said, "I think Nysa is somebody who will make that decision for herself. Like I said, I am not pushing her away from it, I am not pushing her towards it, it's something she will do for herself. She is 18 years old, she is a grown up woman, young lady."

She was speaking to Bollywood Bubble and she further added that she will support her children in whatever they want to do. She further said that as long as they are happy and fulfilled, they have her support.

"I think my biggest job as a mother is not to guide them into the film industry but guide them into whatever makes them happy, makes them productive members of the society," added Kajol.

Well, only time will tell if Nysa is interested in taking forward the legacy of her parents, who are amazing actors.

Do you think Nysa should try her hand at acting? Tell us in the comments section below.