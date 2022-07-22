Ajay Devgn On Winning National Award For Tanhaji: I Am Elated To Win This Award Along With Suriya

It's a double bonanza for Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn! The 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi wherein the actor shared the Best Actor Award for his 2020 historical film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior along with Tamil star Suriya who bagged it for Soorarai Pottru.

At the same time, Ajay's film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Speaking about bagging this prestigious award for the third time, Ajay Devgn shared that he is elated for winning it along with Suriya.

The actor said, "I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.''

Previously, Devgn had bagged National Awards for Zakhm (1998) and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002).

The Bollywood superstar also expressed his excitement over Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior winning a National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

He said, "As the producer of Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior, it gives me immense joy to receive an honour at the 68th National Film Awards for the Best film that has provided wholesome entertainment. Tanhaji was exactly that. It is a good story of friendship, loyalty, family values and sacrifice. It has strong national sentiments, super VFX and a holistic approach in entertainment. I must share the honour with my director Om Raut, my co-producers, T-Series and my co-actors. Most of all, I thank my creative team who has contributed handsomely to making this a blockbuster and now a National Award winner."

Speaking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the period action drama revolves around Chhatrapati Shivaji's right-hand man, braveheart Subhedar Tanhaji Malusare who leads the charge to capture the Kondhana fort guarded by the army of Rajput chieftain Udaybhan Rathod (Saif Ali Khan). The movie also starred Kajol in a pivotal role.