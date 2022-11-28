Drishyam: Before Ajay Devgn-Starrer In Hindi, Mohanlal's Hit Film Also Got Remade In 6 Other Languages

Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam 2, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, was finally released in theatres on November 18 and has been making the right kind of noise at the ticket window since then. After the second weekend, the thriller collected Rs 143.90 crore and is still going super strong at the box office.

Co-starring Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta in pivotal roles, Drishyam 2 is the sequel to Devgn's 2015 hit Drishyam. Interestingly, it was the official Hindi remake of Mohanlal's 2013 hit Malayalam release of the same name.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film also starred Meena, Baiju V.K., and Ansiba Hassan in key roles and was a huge box-office hit. However, did you know that Mohanlal's Drishyam has also been made in six other languages besides Hindi? Yes, you read that right!

For the unversed, the Mohanlal starrer is among the few Indian films to be remade in multiple languages. Upon its release, Drishyam earned rave reviews and caught the attention of filmmakers across the globe.

At first, Mohanlal's Drishyam was remade into Kannada in 2014. Directed by P Vasu, it was titled Drishya and starred V. Ravichandran, Navya Nair, and Asha Sharath. In the same year, it was made in Telugu as Drushyam. Featuring Venkatesh, Meena, and Nadhiya among others, the film was helmed by Sripriya.

Later, in 2015, the Tamil remake featuring Kamal Haasan, Gautami, and Asha Sharath was released. Titled Papanasam, it was directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also directed the original movie.

In the same month as Papanasam's success, the first installment of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam (Hindi remake) was released and earned huge acclaim. Back then, it was helmed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat.

The Jeethu Joseph-directed film went global with the Sri Lankan adaptation Dharmayuddhaya (2017), starring Jackson Anthony, Dilhani Ekanayake, and Kusum Renu. In the Sinhala language, the movie was directed by Cheyyar Ravi.

Later, in 2019, Drishyam became the first Indian movie to be remade in the Chinese language. Featuring Chinese stars Xiao Yang and Tan Zhuo in lead roles, the Chinese version was titled Wu Shah. The Mandarin Chinese remake was directed by Sam Quah.

In 2021, it was announced that Drishyam will also be made in the Indonesian language. Take a look at it below:

With this update, it became the first Malayalam movie to get an Indonesian remake. However, there has been no update about its release date.