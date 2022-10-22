Just a few days away from its release, the star cast of Thank God is busy promoting the film. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, with the film's co-stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and director Indra Kumar, arrived at Sony tv's popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show.

When they arrived, host Kapil Sharma grilled the actors with a few amusing questions, which was undoubtedly enjoyed by all present there. While having a conversion with Ajay Devgn, Kapil said that over the years, Devgn has earned several national awards.

Teasing Devgan with this act, Kapil asked the Drishyam actor if he signed the movie Thank God to win another National Award or to keep his bank account afloat. Reacting to the question, Ajay refocused the query on the director, Indra Kumar. The audience appeared to appreciate this fun banter.

Kapil Sharma then posed a question to the female lead of the film, Rakul Preet Singh. He says to Rakul, "Diwali mein har mithaai ki dukaan mein Kaju Katli zaroor milegi, vaise hi har badi Hindi film, aapko Rakul Preet zaroor milegi (During Diwali, you will find Kaju Katli in every sweet shop. Similarly, in every big Hindi film, you will find Rakul Preet)." Watch the video here

Kapil's observation leaves Singh and everyone in the room laughing out loud. Let us tell you that Rakul Preet's will appear in two movies this October. One is Doctor G, which is running in theaters, while the other is Thank God. And, the comedian's comment was directed towards her being a part of two films in just one month.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account and shared some snippets from the show. Have a look

Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar and is slated to hit the theatres on October 25. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn recently received the Best Actor award at the 68th Film Awards for his 2021 film Tanhaji. Devgn has several films in the pipeline, including Bhoola, Dhrissyam 2, Maidaan, and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.