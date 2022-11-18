Drishyam 2 LEAKED Online: Ajay Devgn And Tabu’s Thriller Drama Available For Free Download on Tamilrockers

Ajay Devgn's fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, the actor, who was last seen in Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh's Thank God, has finally come up with his much awaited movie Drishyam 2. The movie happens to be the sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2015 thriller drama Drishyam. And as Drishyam 2 has finally hit the screens today, it has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. In fact, the audience has already declared the thriller drama a hit.

And now, the Abhishek Pathak's directorial has been making the headlines as Drishyam 2 has been leaked online hours after its theatrical release. According to media reports, the movie is available for free download on several torrent sites including Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Telegram and more. Despite Bollywood's constant battle to fight piracy, Drishyam 2's leak is likely to affect the box office collections of the movie. For the uninitiated, Drishyam 2 happens to be the remake of Mohanlal starrer Malayalam movie of the same name which was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Needless to say, there have been endless comparisons going on between Mohanlal starrer and Ajay Devgn's thriller drama. However, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star has stated that both the movies are different. "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the (Malayalam) film or Gaitonde (Kamlesh Sawant). So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you," he was quoted saying to Hindustan Times.

Abhishek Pathak also explained the same thing and revealed that it took seven months to write the story of Drishyam 2. "When we started writing the film, it was not as if we started shooting right away. It took us seven months to write the film. So, there are a lot of changes that make it different from the Malayalam and Telugu versions," he added. Apart from Ajay and Tabu, Drishyam 2 also features Shriya Sara, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna in the lead.