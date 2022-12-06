Akshay Kumar Unveils His Look As Chhatrapati Shivaji From His Marathi Debut; Netizens Says ‘Maza Nahi Aa Raha’

Akshay Kumar is an actor who never shies away from exploring different genres when it comes to entertaining the audience. After his last release Ram Setu, wherein he was seen playing the role of an architect, Akshay is now set to make his Marathi debut with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. To note, Akshay will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie. This will be the second time he will be playing a historical character on screen after Prithviraj Chauhan in Samrat Prithviraj.

Akshay Kumar Begins Shooting For His Marathi Debut Sharing the news about his Marathi debut, Akshay wrote, 'Today I am starting the shooting of Marathi film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat' in which I am lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji. I will do my best by taking inspiration from her life and blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep your blessings on us'. Akshay Shares His First Look As Chhatrapati Shivaji This isn't all. Akshay also took to social media and shared his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the video, Akshay was seen in the costume dressed as the legendary Maratha warrior. He was seen walking towards the camera with the slogan, 'Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani' playing in the background. Akshay captioned the post as, 'जय भवानी, जय शिवाजी !' Netizens Troll Akshay For His Look As Chhatrapati Shivaji Netizens haven't been pleased with Akshay's look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Taking to the comment section of Akshay's post, an Instagram user wrote, 'To be honest there are lot of better options'. Another user commented on the post, 'After ruining samrat prithviraj Akshay kumar on his way to ruin one more iconic personality'. The Instagram users also claimed that Akshay failed to have the grace and attitude in his walk as Chhatrapati Maharaj. Akshay Kumar Failed To Leave A Mark As Prithviraj Earlier, Akshay Kumar was seen playing the role of Prithviraj Chauhan in Samrat Prithviraj. The movie marked Akshay's first attempt at the historical period drama and it failed to leave a mark on the audience. In fact, the audience wasn't pleased with as Akshay's performance as Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Projects Apart from Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat, Akshay Kumar has several interesting projects lined up in his kitty. He is working on Raj Mehta's comedy drama Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. Along with this, he will be seen playing the lead role in OMG 2 - Oh My God! 2, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, Gorka and Capsule Gill.