Akshay Kumar Displays His Fighting Skills As He Breaks Bricks With Hammer At A Martial Arts Event

Amidst Diwali festivities, Akshay Kumar attended the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo tournament near Surat, Gujarat. Over the past 15 years, he has been organising the tournament. He also shared a video of the championship where he met the winners of this season. He also showed his physical prowess and fitness while breaking bricks at the event.

The video shows Akshay arriving at the venue wearing a suit. He addressed the audience from the stage and then awarded the champions who demonstrated the best skills. Kumar actively took part in the tournament and demonstrated some great fighting skills through smashing bricks with a hammer.

Sharing a video and his thoughts on his Twitter account, Akshay wrote, "Thank you for celebrating your Diwali with us here at the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo Tournament. Coming here is always humbling, meeting you all reminds me of my beginning. I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year." Have a look at the video here

Akshay has been trained in several martial arts styles such as Karate, Taekwondo and Muay Thai. Talking about his initiative, kudoindia.org quoted the actor in 2011 as saying, "Karate is me. I am Akshay because of Karate. I owe it my life, my career, my reason for being the disciplined action hero that I am. I think karate should be made compulsory in schools so that children have the ability to defend and discipline themselves."

He further added, saying, "I got a special opportunity. My father let me practice. Now, I want to be like a father to those who are not as fortunate. I wish I could do more. Right now I am funding, feeding, supporting and organising this tournament to find the best so they can compete internationally and boost karate in India."

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Anand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan opposite Bhumi Pednekar. While his most recent action-adventure film, Ram Setu, is running successfully at the threatres. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and also has stars like Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.