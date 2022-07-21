The youngest action hero of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff from the time of his debut till date, the star has created a league of his own and enjoys a strong fanbase all across the nation. After being highly praised by the masses Tiger Shroff has now been hailed by Akshay Kumar as the next Khiladi of Gen-Z on Koffee with Karan.
Akshay Kumar Hails Tiger Shroff As The Khiladi Of Gen Z On Koffee With Karan
Advertisement
The OG Khiladi of Bollywood has been on the talk show where he was asked by the host Karan Johar “if you had to share the Khiladi title with a Gen Z actor, who would it be”? to which the actor responded 'Tiger Shroff'. Moreover, apart from Akshay Kumar, recently the legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were also seen desiring to be like Tiger in terms of his muscular body and daredevil action.
This is a sheer example of Tiger's talent that he is an aspiration when it comes to being crowned as the next Khiladi of this generation. Now it has ignited the excitement level of the audience to watch Tiger's episode on the Koffee show.
Advertisement
- Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 3 Highlights: Samantha Prabhu Makes Stunning Debut Alongside Akshay Kumar
- Koffee With Karan Season 7 Samantha's Episode Release Date And Time On Disney+ Hotstar!
- Done Kar Do To Make Raksha Bandhan The First Indian Movie To Have An International Song Release
- Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Blames Karan Johar For Unhappy Marriages; Akshay Kumar Has A Hilarious Reaction
- Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan Co-Star Sadia Khateeb Says She Owes Her Film Career To Her Brother
- Akshay Kumar Dons A Turban For New Untitled Film, His New Look Goes Viral
- Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon And Other Bollywood Celebs Condole Loss Of Life Near Amarnath Shrine
- Karan Johar Revealed How Akshay Kumar And Samantha Came On Board For Koffee With Karan 7
- Akshay Kumar On Being Asked About His Plans Of Joining Politics: I Am Very Happy Making Films
- Samrat Prithviraj OTT Release Date And Time Details
- Akshay Kumar Schools Reporter For Asking How He Handled Women's 'Sweet Tantrums' On Raksha Bandhan Sets
- Raksha Bandhan Trailer Has Netizens Rooting For Akshay Kumar; Should Aamir Khan Be Worried?