Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was the chief guest at the book launch of Hindujas and Bollywood. The event was hosted at the Institute of Directors at London's Pall Mall. In an interaction with the event, the actor responded to a question about joining politics.
Akshay Kumar On Being Asked About His Plans Of Joining Politics: I Am Very Happy Making Films
Akshay said that he is very happy doing films and that he does whatever is possible to take up social issues as an actor.
As per news agency PTI, Akshay said, "I am very happy making films... As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan. I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year."
This isn't the first time when Akshay Kumar was asked about his inclination to join politics. At an event in Delhi in 2019, the Bollywood star was asked a similar question to which he had responded, "Never, I want to be happy. I love films and I contribute to my country through my films. This is my job."
Speaking about films, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi's historical movie Samrat Prithviraj. Unfortunately, the film failed to impress at the box office.
Later in an interview with ETimes, Dwivedi opened up on the film's failure and said, "We failed to understand the mood of the people. We made the film on a big scale, but people could not connect with the film. Still don't understand what is wrong with them. The writers did their work with utmost sincerity. We have not tampered with the facts of history. We understand this responsibility very well."
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has some interesting projects in the pipeline like Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee, OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and a yet-to-be-titled film with Rakul Preet Singh.
