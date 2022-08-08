Actor Akshay Kumar in his recent interview with a news agency, expressed his desire to take up films belonging to different genres. However, he also added that they have to be family entertainers.
Akshay Kumar Says He Won't Make 'Ghinoni' Films; 'They Have To Be Family Entertainers'
PTI quoted the Bollywood superstar as saying, "I want to try my hand at different types of content. I don't want to form any kind of image. But I ensure one thing that the films I do, they have to be family entertainers."
The Prithviraj star further said that he would never want to be associated with 'ghinoni' films as he wants his movies to be watched by families without any hesitancy.
Akshay told the portal, "I don't want to make a 'ghinoni' (filthy) film. Even if it is a psycho-thriller movie or a social drama, it should be viewed by families without any hesitancy. I believe in making films, keeping in mind its message and the commercial aspects, that will entertain the family audience."
The Bollywood superstar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan which is slated to lock horns with Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office on August 11.
Talking about Raksha Bandhan, Akshay said that it's an important film for the society and our families. He also mentioned that the film is about bonding between siblings.
Raksha Bandhan marks Akshay Kumar's second collaboration with director Aanand L Rai and Bhumi Pednekar. While Rai had directed Akshay in Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re, the Bollywood star and Bhumi had shared screen space in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan revolves around a sweetshop owner who is struggling to get his four younger sisters married. The film features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth as Kumar's on screen sisters.
