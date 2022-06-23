The cast of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Raksha Bandhan largely comprises of women. Recently, at the trailer launch of the film, a reporter asked the superstar about his experience of working with five female co-stars as women are known to have 'sweet tantrums'.
Akshay Kumar Schools Reporter For Asking How He Handled Women's 'Sweet Tantrums' On Raksha Bandhan Sets
The reporter asked, "You are the only man that can be seen in the trailer, with four sisters and Bhumi. When you film with women, they have these sweet tantrums. To kis tarike se aapko jhelne pade chaaron ke aur Bhumi ke (How did you have to tolerate these tantrums of the four sisters and Bhumi)."
Hearing this, Bhumi Pednekar laughed while Akshay Kumar clapped back at the reporter for asking a sexist question in his trademark style.
The Bollywood star replied, "Sabse pehle tu ye bata kaunsi ladki ke saath ghumta hai tu ki tantrums hote hain (First of all tell me who are you hanging out with where she has tantrums)."
He further called, "Mere ko to koi tantrum nazar nahi aaya inka. Koi sweet veet koi tantrum nahi. Mujhe to bada hi normal laga. Tune kaun se tantrum jhelein hain. Aisa koi tantrum nhi tha inlogo ke saath. Maze karne aaye the maze karke chale gaye (I didn't see any kind of tantrums, be it sweet, from either of them. I found everything very normal. What kind of tantrums did you have to suffer. I didn't see any tantrums with them, we were there to have fun and we did that and left)."
Raksha Bandhan marks Akshay Kumar's second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after Atrangi Re which featured Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The film revolves around a man who vows to get his four sisters married before settling down with his childhood love.
