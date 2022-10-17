Superstar Akshay Kumar recently took to social media to slam an online publication for publishing fake news. The report claimed that the Bollywood actor owns a private jet worth Rs 260 Crore.
Akshay Kumar Slams Report Of Owning A Private Jet Worth Rs 260 Crore; 'Liar, Liar Pants On Fire'
The Samrat Prithviraj actor posted a tweet on his Twitter page along with a screengrab of the report and a nursery rhyme.
Akshay tweeted, "Liar, Liar...pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I'm just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I'll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. #POFbyAK"
Have a look at Akshay Kumar's tweet-
The report stated, "Akshay Kumar's fees has always been the talk of the town. The actor does many movies in the year, so it is not surprising that he has his own private jet. Reportedly, it costs around Rs 260 Crore."
With regards to work, Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Ram Setu. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film revolves around Akshay Kumar as an archaecologist must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu, which he calls a historic treasure. The makers unveiled the trailer of the film a few days ago.
Ram Setu is slated to horn locks with Indra Kumar's Thank God which features Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.
- Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez Head On An Unusual Journey To Unfold A Big Mystery
- Rubina Dilaik To Akshay Kumar: Actors Who Nailed Transgender Roles On Screen
- EXCLUSIVE! Rakul Preet Singh Reacts To Thank God VS Ram Setu Box Office Clash On Diwali
- Akshay Kumar Unveils The First Look Of Ram Setu; Reveals Release Date
- Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Reports Of Him Getting Injured In Stone-Pelting During Ground Zero Shoot In Kashmir
- Priyanka Chopra Cried After She Was Offered Vamp's Role In Aitraaz, Was Asked To Correct 'Few Defects'
- The Kapil Sharma Show Is Back: Here's What Twitterati Feel About The Premiere Episode
- Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up On Cuttputlli Getting Criticised For Romantic Angle; 'We Made This Film For...'
- Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: The Actor's Best Films That We Can Watch Over & Over Again
- Cuttputlli Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Film Fails To Pull The Right Strings To Put On A Thrilling Show
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar & Others Wish Their Fans
- Kapil Sharma Says He Wants To Stay Away From The World Of Twitter; Adds He Came Out With Great Difficulty