Superstar Akshay Kumar recently took to social media to slam an online publication for publishing fake news. The report claimed that the Bollywood actor owns a private jet worth Rs 260 Crore.

The Samrat Prithviraj actor posted a tweet on his Twitter page along with a screengrab of the report and a nursery rhyme.

Akshay tweeted, "Liar, Liar...pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I'm just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I'll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. #POFbyAK"

Have a look at Akshay Kumar's tweet-

The report stated, "Akshay Kumar's fees has always been the talk of the town. The actor does many movies in the year, so it is not surprising that he has his own private jet. Reportedly, it costs around Rs 260 Crore."

With regards to work, Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Ram Setu. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film revolves around Akshay Kumar as an archaecologist must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu, which he calls a historic treasure. The makers unveiled the trailer of the film a few days ago.

Ram Setu is slated to horn locks with Indra Kumar's Thank God which features Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.