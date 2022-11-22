Akshay Kumar To Star In Mudassar Aziz’s Khel Khel Mein Starring Vaani Kapoor And Taapsee Pannu

Though he had a few unsuccessful films this year, Akshay Kumar is not the one to stop or even take a break after a few failures. He has been working tirelessly on many projects and has planned on bagging even more. For example, he recently signed on to work with Mudassar Aziz in his upcoming comedy Khel Khel Mein.

As per Hindustan Times, Akshay was rumoured to be part of the project earlier but nothing was made official. However, a source close to the project recently confirmed that he will be part of the project, and not only that but the rest of the cast is also finalized. The source said, "The film will see Akshay reunite with his Bell Bottom co-star Vaani Kapoor, and also his Naam Shabana and Mission Mangal co-star Taapsee Pannu. In addition to this, the film will also star popular Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk in a prominent role. Some more actors would be coming on board, but details are yet to be finalized."

Akshay was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan which failed miserably at the box office. Recently, he was embroiled in a controversy when Kartik Aaryan was rumoured to replace him in Hera Pheri 3. Where Aaryan cleared that he won't be replacing Akshay and will be joining the cast as a fresh new character, Kumar heartbreakingly said that he won't be joining the cast and has decided to move on from the franchise. However, Hera Pheri's Shyam aka Suneil Shetty said that he will try his level best to get Raju back one more time. So we just have to wait and watch.

Other than Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar will now begin shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. Additionally, he will also be seen in films like Cindrella, OMG Oh My God 2, and Selfiee.