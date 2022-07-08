Pooja Bedi's daughter and actress Alaya F is quite active on social media and often conducts Ask Me Anything session on Instagram to connect with her followers. Recently, during one such one round, a fan complimented Alaya F for her looks and asked if she had undergone cosmetic surgery.

In response, the actress said that she doesn't have the guts to go under the knife and that she will never get it done. An Instagram user asked her, "You are so beautiful. Have you undergone cosmetic surgery?" To which Alaya replied, "Thank you and no I haven't. I have thought about it but I realised that I don't have the guts to do it. Also, I think I will thank myself later on in life if I don't. So yeah, I don't plan on it and I don't think I ever will."

Alaya F made her acting debut with the 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman which also featured Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles. The actress bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking about Alaya's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Shashanka Ghosh's directorial Freddy. She will also be starring in the Hindi remake of the Kannada film U Turn which was remade in Telugu with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2018.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Alaya had revealed that all her films have been shot and completed.

"I would love them to come out but I guess everything comes out when the time is better. There are so many releases and everything has to find its correct time slot to be out. The people I am working with are wonderful, they know what they are doing. It is something I am not stressed about. I am excited for people to see me onscreen after such a long time," the tabloid had quoted her as saying.