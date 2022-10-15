After grabbing attention with his brief role in Aamir Khan's 2009 film 3 Idiots, Ali Fazal established himself as a versatile performer with films like Fukrey, Happy Bhag Jayegi, amongst others. He also received critical acclaim for his performance as Guddu Bhaiyya in Amazon Prime Video web series Mirzapur.
Ali Fazal Opens Up On His Parents' Divorce; 'I Have Nothing Against My Father'
The actor in his recent interview with Neelesh Misra, bared his heart about his parents' divorce. Ali said that he came from a household that was always hustling and bustling with some or the other activity. However, his parents' separated when he was in Class 12th.
The Death On The Nile Actor said, "Eventually my parents got divorced when I was in class 12th and the father figure for me was somebody on the phone. It had become a system that once or twice in a year, we had to go and meet him. I have nothing against him. But it had become transactionary. He also took care of me for which I am very grateful. I now try to look at the scenario from his point of view."
He also spoke about his mother and called her a big influence in his life. The actor also added that he wasn't aware that she too had dabbled in the acting field.
"My mother's influence was very different. Unconsciously, I learnt everything from her. Weirdly, I recently got to know that she was an actor during her time in Aligarh University when her friend sent a picture of her acting in Bernard Shaw's play. Childhood with her has been interesting because of her teda style of parenting," Ali said in his interview.
On a related note, Ali recently got hitched to his longtime girlfriend and actress Richa Chadha in an elaborate ceremony. The actor said that while he aims to make his marriage a good one, he's also been quite realistic, adding that most marriages around him have not worked.
