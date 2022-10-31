Ali Fazal Posts His Wedding Party Video; Has Loads Of Fun With Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Fukrey Gang, And

The wedding of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha was the talk of the town for many days. The marriage was a four-day procession that spanned two cities and saw the attendance of the who's who of B-Town. The couple threw an equally lavish party post their wedding. While the paparazzi were able to photograph and list who all were present to celebrate Richa and Ali's union, not much was known about how the party went and how the celebs enjoyed themselves. Today, Ali Fazal shared a video of the wedding party which displayed the lavishness and the craziness of the event.

Ali Fazal took to Instagram to post the video which is a photo montage of the couple greeting various celebs and having fun with them with the song 'Khalbali' from Rang De Basanti playing in the background. In one of the photos, Ali is seen hugging Hrithik Roshan and in the other, Richa is hugging Saba Azad. In another pic, Richa can be seen planting a kiss on Kiran Rao's cheeks, and in a different pic, Ali is hugging his Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat from behind. The video also includes stills of other celebs like Varun Sharma, Manoj Bajpai, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna, Renuka Sahane Kubbra Sait, and Satyajee Dubey, to name a few.

Along with the video, Ali Fazal shared a note saying, "Ok I couldn't tag more peeps. This thing has limits." He thanked everyone in his note and wrote, "I want to thank everyone, those who were there and those who weren't. Kuchh aa na sakey, kuchh ko hum bulaa na sakey, humaari mohabbat aap sabke ek lamba safar naap rahi hai, toh khair manaayein, thhoda muskuraayein, baatein baaqi hain, kuchh aaj nahi toh kal....dher saari Kahaaniyan baaki hain, aur shikaayatein laazim hain, toh unka bayaan hona baaki hai. Aur kyunki hum rhyme mein chal rahe hain, don't you worry, saath saath chal raha ek saaki hai....toh ghul mil lein zara - drink abhi baaki hai."

Talking about his background song selection, Ali wrote, "Oh haan, yeh gaana bohot pasand hai. Khud hee judh gaya. Pasandeeda cheezein judh jaati hain."

On the work front, Ali Fazal is gearing up for Mirzapur 3 while Richa Chadha is working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his Netflix film Heeramandi. The couple will soon be seen together in Fukrey 3.

Click Here To Watch the full video on Instagram