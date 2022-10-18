Showing his displeasure, Ali on Instagram shared a post and demanded Sajid Khan's eviction from Bigg Boss 16. Sharing the post of an artist named Smish Designs, Ali took to his Instagram Stories in which a hand can be seen burning the poster of Sajid from the Bigg Boss 16 stage using a lighter. See post here

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has demanded Sajid Khan be removed from Colors tv's reality show Bigg Boss 16. Filmmaker Sajid Khan's entry to Salman Khan's show has caused widespread criticism, as he has been accused of sexual harrassment and assault.

"Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now!," the post caption read.

Ali's reaction comes days after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) wrote a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur with a similar demand.

Although there has been harsh outrage over Sajid's presence on a show that is watched by millions of Indians, the filmmaker has also received support from a small section of the industry. Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has backed the director and in a statement said that he has already served his punishment as he was banned by the body for a year during which he couldn't work. The ban was lifted in March 2019.

Several social media users took to the artist's post's comment section and expressed their displeasure over the show's taking in Sajid as a contestant and demanded his removal. Many Bigg Boss fans said they would boycott the show if the director is not evicted. One user commented, "Why is there no police complaint of sexual harassment along with multiple legal cases being filed against Sajid." Another wrote, "I am surprised people still watch Bigg Boss."

In a bid to revive his career, Sajid Khan entered the Bigg Boss show. This did not go down well with several people. For the fact that a bunch of women who were Sajid's colleagues have accused him of sexual misconduct. Many celebrities, including Sona Mohapatra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, among others, have slammed the show makers and Salman Khan for the decision to rope in Sajid.

Several women from the entertainment industry came forward and levelled serious allegations of sexual harrasment against Sajid Khan when the Me Too movement took momentum in India in 2018. As a result, Sajid had to step down as director of Housefull 4.