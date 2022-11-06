Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Become Proud Parents To A Baby Girl

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been one of the most loved and adored couples in B-Town. The couple tied the knot in April this year after dating each other for around 5 years. And as their wedding pics left everyone in awe, Ranbir and Alia made headlines after they announced pregnancy just two months after their wedding. And now, all eyes have been on the Kapoors and Bhatts as the mom-to-be Alia was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon. As everyone is eagerly waiting for Alia's baby, it is reported that the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress has given birth to a baby girl.

According to media reports, Alia delivered the baby via C-section. Although an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made, the news of Ranbir and Alia's baby's arrival has spread like wildfire. Fans are elated about the Brahmastra couple's new family members. To note, as Alia welcomed the baby, Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt were present at the hospital. On the other hand, Mahesh Bhatt had also expressed his excitement on welcoming his first grandchild and told ETimes, "Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life".

Advertisement

Earlier, Mahesh opened up about becoming a grandfather for the first time and called it a grand debut. On the other hand, Ranbir, who has embraced fatherhood for the first time, had admitted to being happy and nervous about this new chapter of his life. "I am very very happy, excited and nervous also. I am terrified also. But I am very grateful. I am grateful to the point that I have never experienced that emotion in my life. I have experienced different emotions. But this is one emotion that completely fills your heart," he added.

It is reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be taking a paternity break to be with his baby and Alia as he is excited to be a father. Talking about the work front, Ranbir is working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor.

Here's sending best wishes to new parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the arrival of their little munchkin.